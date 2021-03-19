Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market 2019 (%)

The global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market was valued at 1693.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2356.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.evernote.com/shard/s340/sh/27f272cf-98e2-da8d-54bf-3ef3bc2eed4b/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

One-Component Polyurethane

Two-Component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Leather Finishing

Paper & Textile

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others

ALSO READ:- https://sites.google.com/view/homomorphic-encryption-market/home

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/meningitis-diagnosis-and-treatment-market-report-size-is-expected-to-register-a-cagr-of-338-to-reach-usd-4302-million-by-2023-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105