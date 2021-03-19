All news

Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market 2019 (%)
The global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market was valued at 1693.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2356.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.pageorama.com/?p=mrfr

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Component Polyurethane
Two-Component Polyurethane
Urethane-modified

Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coatings
Adhesive & Sealants
Leather Finishing
Paper & Textile
Fiber Glass Sizing
Others

ALSO READ:- https://sites.google.com/view/data-analytics-industry/home

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bayer
DSM
Chemtura
Lubrizol
BASF
Alberdingk Boley
Hauthaway
Stahl
Mitsui Chemicals
UBE
DIC
Reichhold
Wanhua Chemical
Dow Chemical
SiwoChem
SNP
Chase

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/increasing-investment-for-research-and-development-to-inspire-better-growth-for-hemangioma-market-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

2021 Updates in UV Disinfection Industry with Global Market Demand Analysis, Industry Chain, Revenue and Forecast 2026

mangesh

The Latest Released UV Disinfection market study has evaluated the future growth potential of the Global UV Disinfection Industry and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. […]
All news News

Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Catapult Systems,Skaled, LeadMD, IOLAP, One Six Solutions, Algoworks Technologies, Cognizant

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Provider Services Market Report is a comprehensive research document […]
All news News

Transparency Meter Market 2021 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Qualitest, Presto Stantest, TQC SHEEN, Elastocon, Mangal Instrumentation, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has published a latest report on Global Transparency Meter Market report. This report has been prepared by primary interviews and secondary research methodology. The market report provides detailed insights on the product pricing & trends, market drivers, and potential lucrative opportunities, during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, it covers market challenges and threats faced […]