Global Reactive Diluents Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Reactive Diluents Market is valued approximately USD 893.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Reactive diluents are glycidyl ethers of short-chain aliphatic alcohols or alkylphenols, also known as thinner. Reactive diluents are colorless and low-viscous liquid, added to reduce the viscosity of the substance to facilitate handling and ease of processing. It reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC), when added to the formulations of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and polymers & composites. Reactive diluents are compatible with both solvent-based and water-based paints and coatings, and can be used as substitutes for several plasticizers such as di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). The reactive Diluents market is facing challenges due to covid-19 pandemic due to manufacturing and supply is temporary shutdown. The growth of the global construction industry and increasing use of composite materials are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 04th October 2018, Evonik Industries launched VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low odor reactive diluent in Europe. VISIOMER® GLYFOMA is registered under Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and this reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full. However, the growing popularity of alternative resins and stringent regulations related to the production of epoxy resin is the major factor restraining the growth of global Reactive Diluents market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Reactive Diluents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investments in the construction and industrial sectors, along with the rapidly growing population of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kukdo Chemical

Evonik Industries

ADEKA CORPORATION

Cargill, Incorporated

Ems-Griltech AG

Olin Corporation

SACHEM, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Reactive Diluents Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Reactive Diluents Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Reactive DiluentsMarket, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Reactive Diluents Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Reactive Diluents Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Reactive Diluents Market Dynamics

3.1. Reactive Diluents Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Reactive Diluents Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Reactive Diluents Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Reactive Diluents Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Reactive Diluents Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Reactive Diluents Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aliphatic

5.4.2. Aromatic

5.4.3. Cycloaliphatic

Chapter 6. Global Reactive Diluents Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Reactive Diluents Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Reactive Diluents Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Reactive Diluents Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Paints & Coatings

6.4.2. Composites

6.4.3. Adhesives & Sealants

6.4.4. Other

Chapter 7. Global Reactive Diluents Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Reactive Diluents Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Reactive Diluents Market

7.2.1. U.S. Reactive Diluents Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Reactive Diluents Market

7.3. Europe Reactive Diluents Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Reactive Diluents Market

7.3.2. Germany Reactive Diluents Market

7.3.3. France Reactive Diluents Market

7.3.4. Spain Reactive Diluents Market

7.3.5. Italy Reactive Diluents Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Reactive Diluents Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Reactive Diluents Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Reactive Diluents Market

7.4.2. India Reactive Diluents Market

7.4.3. Japan Reactive Diluents Market

7.4.4. Australia Reactive Diluents Market

7.4.5. South Korea Reactive Diluents Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Reactive Diluents Market

7.5. Latin America Reactive Diluents Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Reactive Diluents Market

7.5.2. Mexico Reactive Diluents Market

7.6. Rest of The World Reactive Diluents Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Hexion Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Huntsman Corporation

8.2.3. Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

8.2.4. Kukdo Chemical

8.2.5. Evonik Industries

8.2.6. ADEKA CORPORATION

8.2.7. Cargill, Incorporated

8.2.8. Ems-Griltech AG

8.2.9. Olin Corporation

8.2.10. SACHEM, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. Global Reactive Diluents market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Reactive Diluents market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 3. Global Reactive Diluents market estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 4. Global Reactive Diluents market estimates & forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 5. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 6. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 7. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 8. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 9. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 10. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 11. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 12. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 13. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 14. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 15. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 16. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 17. Global Reactive Diluents market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 18. Global Reactive Diluents market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE 19. U.S. Reactive Diluents market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

….. continued

