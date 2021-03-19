Global Rigid Mine Dumper Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Mine with rigid dumper is a dumper with rigid frame, is in the off-highway field, such as large open pit mines, water conservancy projects, used to transport coal mines, sand and stone dumper. According to its transmission mode is divided into mechanical drive and electric drive dumper.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Mine Dumper in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market 2019 (%)

The global Rigid Mine Dumper market was valued at 3411.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3790.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Rigid Mine Dumper market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid Mine Dumper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rigid Mine Dumper production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Drive Dumper

Electric Drive Dumper

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mining Industry

Energy Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rigid Mine Dumper Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rigid Mine Dumper Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Caterpillar

BelAZ

Hitachi

Komatsu

Liebherr

Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

VOLVO

XCMG

CRRC

SANG

XEMG

Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rigid Mine Dumper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rigid Mine Dumper Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Mine Dumper Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Rigid Mine Dumper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Mine Dumper Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Rigid Mine Dumper Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Mine Dumper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mechanical Drive Dumper

4.1.3 Electric Drive Dumper

4.2 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Mining Industry

5.1.3 Energy Industry

5.2 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Caterpillar

6.1.1 Caterpillar Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

6.1.3 Caterpillar Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Caterpillar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Caterpillar Key News

6.2 BelAZ

6.2.1 BelAZ Corporate Summary

6.2.2 BelAZ Business Overview

6.2.3 BelAZ Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 BelAZ Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 BelAZ Key News

6.3 Hitachi

6.3.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hitachi Business Overview

6.3.3 Hitachi Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hitachi Key News

6.4 Komatsu

6.4.1 Komatsu Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Komatsu Business Overview

6.4.3 Komatsu Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Komatsu Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Komatsu Key News

6.5 Liebherr

6.5.1 Liebherr Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Liebherr Business Overview

6.5.3 Liebherr Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Liebherr Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Liebherr Key News

6.6 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. Business Overview

6.6.3 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. Key News

6.7 VOLVO

6.6.1 VOLVO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 VOLVO Business Overview

6.6.3 VOLVO Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 VOLVO Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 VOLVO Key News

6.8 XCMG

6.8.1 XCMG Corporate Summary

6.8.2 XCMG Business Overview

6.8.3 XCMG Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 XCMG Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 XCMG Key News

6.9 CRRC

6.9.1 CRRC Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CRRC Business Overview

6.9.3 CRRC Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CRRC Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CRRC Key News

6.10 SANG

6.10.1 SANG Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SANG Business Overview

6.10.3 SANG Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SANG Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SANG Key News

6.11 XEMG

6.11.1 XEMG Corporate Summary

6.11.2 XEMG Rigid Mine Dumper Business Overview

6.11.3 XEMG Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 XEMG Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 XEMG Key News

6.12 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

6.12.1 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Rigid Mine Dumper Business Overview

6.12.3 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Aerospace Heavy Industry Co., Ltd Key News

6.13 China Metallurgical Group Corporation

6.13.1 China Metallurgical Group Corporation Corporate Summary

6.13.2 China Metallurgical Group Corporation Rigid Mine Dumper Business Overview

6.13.3 China Metallurgical Group Corporation Rigid Mine Dumper Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 China Metallurgical Group Corporation Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 China Metallurgical Group Corporation Key News

7 Rigid Mine Dumper Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Rigid Mine Dumper Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Rigid Mine Dumper Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Rigid Mine Dumper Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Rigid Mine Dumper Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Rigid Mine Dumper Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Rigid Mine Dumper Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Rigid Mine Dumper Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Rigid Mine Dumper Source of Imports

….continued

