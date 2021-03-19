Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size study, by Type (Lead frames, Organic substrates, Ceramic packages, Encapsulation resins, Bonding wire, Die attach material, Other) by Application (Consumer electronics equipment, Commercial electronics equipment, Industrial electronics equipment, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A semiconductor package is a casing made of materials such as metal, plastics, glass or ceramic, which contains one or more discrete semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The packaging facilitates connection of these devices to external environment such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and also provides protection against threats such as light exposure, mechanical impact and chemical contamination. These materials are critical to semiconductor wafer-level packaging processes, heterogeneous integration, and 3D integration technologies. The market growth is primarily driven by technological advancement and rising adoption of mobile phones and other communication devices. Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronic products is further aiding the growth of market across the world. Moreover, rising number of smart city projects across the globe, and growing trend of miniaturization of electronic products are anticipated to stimulate the market over the forecast period. Hence the growing investments in research for nanotechnology drives the market growth. As per National Nanotechnology Initiative, in US the President’s 2018 Budget presented in May 2017, provided USD 1.2 billion for the National Nanotechnology Initiative aimed to support the innovation and research and development in the Nanotechnology. Moreover, this sanction is expected to increase as the President’s Budget of 2020 requested USD 1.4 billion for the national Nanotechnology Initiative aiming for continued investment in basic research, early-stage applied research and technology transfer efforts. The cumulative investment in the National Nanotechnology Initiative since its inception in 2001 has amounted to USD 29 billion. In addition, rapid development in electronic industry in emerging countries is further likely to augment the demand for semiconductor packaging material in the near future. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. However, high initial investment requirements and fluctuations in raw material prices are factors which are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ :https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2020/05/14/isatoic-acid-anhydride-market-size-trends-latest-news-and-consumption-by-forecast-to-2023-3/

The regional analysis of global Semiconductor Packaging Material market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investments in research and development in Nanotechnology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand in consumer electronics and production of semiconductors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Semiconductor Packaging Material market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ :https://vjbxuq.prnews.io/170150-Global-New-Packages-and-Materials-for-Power-Devices-Market-2020-Global-Industry-Share-Size-Key-Players-Trends-Competitive-And-Regional-Forecast-To-2023.html

Major market player included in this report are:

Alent Plc

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chemical Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Mitsui High-Tec Inc.

Henkel Ag & Company

Toray Industries Corporation

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://markets.financialcontent.com/fatpitch.valueinvestingnews/news/read/41095205

By Type:

Lead frames

Organic substrates

Ceramic packages

Encapsulation resins

Bonding wire

Die attach material

Other

by Application:

Consumer electronics equipment

Commercial electronics equipment

Industrial electronics equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Semiconductor Packaging Material Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Semiconductor Packaging Material Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Semiconductor Packaging Material Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Dynamics

3.1. Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Semiconductor Packaging Material Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Lead frames

5.4.2. Organic substrates

5.4.3. Ceramic packages

5.4.4. Encapsulation resins

5.4.5. Bonding wire

5.4.6. Die attach material

5.4.7. Other

…continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105