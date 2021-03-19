All news

Global Semir Group Co Ltd in Apparel and Footwear (China) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Semir Group will strengthen its product portfolio and new product development to boost its market-competitiveness. Meanwhile, the company will invest more in internet retailing, to ride the e-commerce bandwagon. Overall, Semir Group aims for sustained growth in corporate revenue, to stay competitive in the market over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Semir Group Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Semir Group Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 Semir Group Co Ltd: Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Semir Group Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

