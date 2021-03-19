All news

Global Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Silicone foam is a synthetic rubber product used in gasketing, sheets and firestops. It is available in solid, cured form as well as in individual liquid components for field installations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market 2019 (%)

The global Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle market was valued at 311.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 405.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. While the Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Sheet

Tube

Others

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electronic Components

Portable Electronics

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Japan Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rogers

Wacker

Dow

Elkem Silicones

Saint-Gobain

Shin-Etsu

Suzhou Aoke

Zhejiang Liniz

Dongguan Xineu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Silicone Foam in Electronics and Electric Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

