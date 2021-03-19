All news

Global Sinar Sosro PT in Soft Drinks (Indonesia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sinar Sosro PT is a notable manufacturer of soft drinks in Indonesia. In order to maintain the share of its RTD tea brand of Sosro in the country, the company is expected to continue to focus on developing RTD tea for distribution across the country. With the company’s exclusive licence to operate in McDonald’s outlets in Indonesia, it is expected to spearhead the introduction of RTD tea in fast food outlets where carbonates have traditionally been the dominant pairing.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sinar Sosro PT: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Sinar Sosro PT: Competitive Position 2016

