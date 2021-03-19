Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Size study, by Type (Watches, Activity Trackers and Others), By Applications (Training, Sports and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fitness & activity trackers are a form of electronic fitness system that records and tracks health-related indicators such as distance walking or cycling, heart rate, calorie intake, and sleep quality. Fitness & fitness trackers typically come in the form of wristbands; they may also function as clip-on apps, earbuds, or smart cotton clothes. Wearable devices offer many benefits to professional athletes, amateur athletes, fitness consumers and wellness programs. Some of these benefits include player safety assessment tools, workout injury prevention, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance. Further, wearable devices encourage regular exercise and promote fitness. Market data show smartphone users between the ages of 18 and 54-years account for almost 77% of wearable fitness device ownership. This demographic embrace wearable sports technology and make it an integral part of their daily routine. Beyond sports and fitness benefits, there is potential to elevate the sports fan viewing experience. Using wireless sensors embedded in player equipment or uniforms, sports viewers will have real-time access to movement tracking data and performance statistics like acceleration and top speed. With analytics and enhanced graphics, this technology can dramatically change live television broadcast of major sporting events. According to Statista Customer Surveys, 30 per cent of U.S. customers purchased a workout band and 44 per cent of U.S. consumers used their sport and exercise equipment every day. Moreover, the surging concerns regarding various health issues such as obesity and other chronic diseases has led to the penetration of wearables devices such as activity trackers and body monitors in order to access real-time information about the overall health of the body. According to Statista, the shipment of wristband in 2017 was about 36 million units and is expected to increase up to 51.73 million units by 2022. Various manufacturers of smart wearables for sports and fitness market are adopting the strategy of product launch to enhance the consumer base and to increase the geographical outreach. For instance, in April 2020, Xiaomi has announced to launch a new Redmi fitness tracker alongside 22 new products in China. Moreover, in August 2018, Fitbit has launched Charge 3 fitness tracker. The product launch was aimed to improve the patented ‘PurePulse’ heart rate tracking system which can also predict improvements in blood oxygen rates which help detect emerging health metrics, such as sleep apnea or feminine wellbeing.

The regional analysis of global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global smart wearable industry because the country has seen rapid technological change. Growing the degree of Internet penetration, a high level of technological competence and a rising e-commerce market may be responsible for fueling smart sports wearables in the country.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Jabra

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Watches

Activity Tracker

Others

By Application:

Training

Sports

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

