Global Sodium Benzoate Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sodium benzoate is a substance which has the chemical formula C6H5COONa. It is a widely used food preservative, with an E number of E211. It is the sodium salt of benzoic acid and exists in this form when dissolved in water. It can be produced by reacting sodium hydroxide with benzoic acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Benzoate in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium Benzoate market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Sodium Benzoate market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium Benzoate production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Sodium Benzoate Powder
Sodium Benzoate Granules
Sodium Benzoate Columnar

Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Beverage
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wuhan Youji Industries
Tianjin Dongda Chemical
Liao Ning Huayi Chemical
Benxi Black Horse Chemical
Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical
Shandong Province and Tai Wei Run Food
Eton Food

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Benzoate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Sodium Benzoate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology

