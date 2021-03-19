Global Sodium Benzoate Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Sodium benzoate is a substance which has the chemical formula C6H5COONa. It is a widely used food preservative, with an E number of E211. It is the sodium salt of benzoic acid and exists in this form when dissolved in water. It can be produced by reacting sodium hydroxide with benzoic acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Benzoate in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Germany Sodium Benzoate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Sodium Benzoate Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium Benzoate market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Sodium Benzoate market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium Benzoate production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Sodium Benzoate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Sodium Benzoate Powder
Sodium Benzoate Granules
Sodium Benzoate Columnar

Germany Sodium Benzoate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Beverage
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wuhan Youji Industries
Tianjin Dongda Chemical
Liao Ning Huayi Chemical
Benxi Black Horse Chemical
Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical
Shandong Province and Tai Wei Run Food
Eton Food

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Benzoate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Sodium Benzoate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

….continued

