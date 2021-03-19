All news

Global Sodium Benzoate Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sodium Benzoate Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sodium benzoate is a substance which has the chemical formula C6H5COONa. It is a widely used food preservative, with an E number of E211. It is the sodium salt of benzoic acid and exists in this form when dissolved in water. It can be produced by reacting sodium hydroxide with benzoic acid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Benzoate in India, including the following market information:
India Sodium Benzoate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Sodium Benzoate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
India Sodium Benzoate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Sodium Benzoate Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium Benzoate market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Sodium Benzoate market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://penzu.com/p/63c21d35

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium Benzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium Benzoate production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Sodium Benzoate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
India Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Sodium Benzoate Powder
Sodium Benzoate Granules
Sodium Benzoate Columnar

India Sodium Benzoate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
India Sodium Benzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Beverage
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Others

ALSO READ:- https://aduoll.prnews.io/246316-Storage-in-Big-Data-Market-Major-Key-Hawkers-Trends-Business-opportunities-Forecast-to-2022.html

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total India Sodium Benzoate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wuhan Youji Industries
Tianjin Dongda Chemical
Liao Ning Huayi Chemical
Benxi Black Horse Chemical
Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical
Shandong Province and Tai Wei Run Food
Eton Food

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/prostate-laser-surgery-market-provides-in-depth-analysis-of-the-industry-with-current-trends-and-future-estimations-to-elucidate-the-investment-pockets-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Benzoate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Sodium Benzoate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected] 

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Medical Foods Market: Current Market Scenario and Industry Forecasts 2021-2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Medical Foods report gives COVID-19 Outbreak study aggregated to offer latest bits of knowledge about intense highlights of the Medical Foods Industry. The investigation gives a 360degree view and featuring significant results of the business during 2020-2024. This report will help the business leaders to detail better-field-tested strategies and settle on educated choices to […]
All news

Foodservice Equipment Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- Haier, Midea, Fotile, Joyoung, ROBAM, etc.

Alex

The newly added research report by Up Market Research (UMR) on the Global Foodservice Equipment Market is a detailed guide to understand several factors that play a vital role in growth progression. The report is fabricated in such a way that fosters the investment decisions and motivates crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out […]
All news News

Key and Latest developments and Strategic Analysis of Microwavable Food Market till 2030

bob

” “” Microwavable Food market was recently published by Prophecy Market Insights. Microwavable Food market research report offer in depth insights regarding the current, historic and forecast market scenario. Microwavable Food market research report provide a comprehensive overview, with analysis of 15 countries with forecast in the premium copy of the report. Microwavable Food Market is […]