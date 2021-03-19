All news

Global Sofstok Ltd OOD in Hot Drinks (Bulgaria) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sofstok is the official distributor of the leading brand Lavazza and of La Cimbali equipment in Bulgaria. The company is focused on innovation, building profitable relationships with its partners and distributors, and providing quality products and services. Sofstok has had its own service and support centre since 2002 situated in Sofia, providing aftersales service for equipment sold or provided by the company. The focus is on espresso coffee machines, coffee grinders and the other equipment of…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Sofstok Ltd OOD: Key Facts
Summary 2 Sofstok Ltd OOD: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Sofstok Ltd OOD: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

