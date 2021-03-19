Global Soft Drinks in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

General stagnation in the Iranian economy and its consequences, such as the high rate of unemployment, resulted in a considerable decline in purchasing power, which negatively impacted growth in soft drinks in 2016. Juice, which is still considered a luxury by many middle- and lower-income consumers, was more affected by this in 2016 as Iranians preferred to spend their limited incomes on more urgent items.

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Executive Summary

Decline in Purchasing Power Negatively Impacts Growth in 2016

Low Base Remains the Key Reason for Growth in Many Categories

Domestic Production Remains Popular, Even for Multinational Brands

the Launch of Innovative Juice Packaging by Zarin Jam Marina Is Expected To Have A Major Impact

Healthy Growth Predicted for the Forecast Period If the Political/economic Situation Improves

Market Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2016

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2016

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2016

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2016

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 13 Total Sales of Soft Drinks by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2011-2016

Table 14 Total Sales of Soft Drinks by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2012-2016

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2013-2016

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2012-2016

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2013-2016

Table 19 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2016

Table 20 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2016-2021

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 28 Forecast Total Sales of Soft Drinks by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2016-2021

Table 29 Forecast Total Sales of Soft Drinks by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Alifard Co in Soft Drinks (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 2 Alifard Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Alifard Co: Competitive Position 2016

Anahita Polour Co in Soft Drinks (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 4 Anahita Polour Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Anahita Polour Co: Competitive Position 2016

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 30 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 34 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2012-2016

…continued

