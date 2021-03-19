All news

Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

President Enterprises will continue its multibrand strategy in soft drinks, with focus on a series of key new brands, such as Classmate Xiaoming in RTD tea, Sea Salt in juice and Lento in RTD coffee. Meanwhile, the company will continue to develop more innovative new products to meet consumers’ changing needs.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 President Enterprises (China) Investment Co Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 President Enterprises (China) Investment Co Ltd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 President Enterprises (China) Investment Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

