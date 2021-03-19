Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market Size study by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Soya protein fibers (SPF) are produced in combination with synthetic polymer (polyvinyl alcohol) as a predominant component from regenerated soya proteins Glycine Max. Textiles from SPF can be labeled as soybean azlons, according to textile fiber labelling (FTC, 2010). Soybean Protein Fiber is a unique Active Fiber. Its 16 amino acids are healthy and nutritional to people’s skin. Its moisture absorption, ventilation, draping and heat cover the superior performances of natural fibers and synthetic ones. SPF has softness and smoothness of cashmere but it does not cause hazard to the environment. Increasing the adoption of natural resources are the factors that are driving the market. According to Kanitkar, World fiber production is increasing every year and 78 million tons of fibers were produced worldwide in 2010, which also includesabout one million tons of wool and 0.15 million tons of silk. Soybean Protein Fiber has not only the superiorities of the natural fibers but also the physical properties of synthetic ones. Soybean protein fiber meets the people’s demand of comfortable and beautiful wearing and also conforms to the trend of easy care. According to Shanghai, about 1,500 tons of fibers are produced annually by Shanghai Winshow Soybean Fibre Industry Co., Ltd under the brand name Winshow. Four provinces in China have established six manufacturing bases to produce SPF. Clean environment friendly production processes is the opportunity factor in this market.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/carbon-fiber-prepreg-market-share.html

The regional analysis of global Soybean Protein Fiber market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. China has taken the lead in industrialized soybean protein fiber production worldwide. With 46 per cent of the world market, the United States of America has become the world leader in Soyean production. Other highly produced soybean countries are Brazil (20%), Argentina (14%) and China (9%).

Major market player included in this report are:

Ruchi Soya industries Ltd.,

Dupont Danisc

Nutra food ingredients

Healthy food ingredients

FOODCHEM international corporation

Pacific Soyabean and grain

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

NOW FOODS.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/01/solar-hot-water-heater-market-analytical-overview-competitive-landscape-and-industry-poised-for-rapid-growth-2023.html

By Type:

Glass

Ceramic

by End-Use Industry

Composite

Textile

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

ALSO READ :http://business.times-online.com/times-online/news/read/41098989/Car_Wash_Machine_Market_to_Touch_USD_3.18_Billion_by_2025_|_Market_Research_Future_

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Long Steel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market Dynamics

3.1. Soybean Protein Fiber Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Glass

5.4.2. Ceramic

Chapter 6. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market, by End Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by End Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Composite

6.4.2. Textile

6.4.3. Industrial

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Soybean Protein Fiber Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.2.1. U.S. Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3. Europe Soybean Protein Fiber Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3.2. Germany Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3.3. France Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3.4. Spain Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3.5. Italy Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Soybean Protein Fiber Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4.2. India Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4.3. Japan Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4.4. Australia Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4.5. South Korea Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.5. Latin America Soybean Protein Fiber Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.5.2. Mexico Soybean Protein Fiber Market

7.6. Rest of The World Soybean Protein Fiber Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Ruchi Soya industries Ltd.,

8.2.3. Dupont Danisc

8.2.4. Nutra food ingredients

8.2.5. Healthy food ingredients

8.2.6. FOODCHEM international corporation

8.2.7. Pacific Soyabean and grain

8.2.8. Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

8.2.9. Archer Daniels Midland

8.2.10. Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

NOW FOODS

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

TABLE 1. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market estimates & forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market estimates & forecasts by End Use2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Soybean Protein Fiber Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105