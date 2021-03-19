All news

Global Spadel SA NV in Soft Drinks (Belgium) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Having unified all of its Spa subbrands under one umbrella, Spadel is hoping to increase the brand’s visibility in bottled water, carbonates and juice. In 2015, the packaging and logo of the brand’s bottled water range were changed, while in March 2016 the company rebranded its carbonates and juices. Through the motto “Spa. A la vie”, Spadel aims to target the entire human lifecycle, from the first month of infancy.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

