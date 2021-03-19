Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is valued approximately at USD 11.50 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Specialty oilfield chemicals include ample specialty chemicals used for a wide range of purposes such as institutional cleaning chemicals and industrial, construction chemicals and pesticides, specialty superior polymers and more. These chemicals are used during processes in oil recovery from oilfield namely, drilling, production, stimulation, cementing and Enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Moreover, these chemicals are also used to prevent wax formation in oil, oil-water emulsion and scaling and corrosion of pipe walls. Also, in the after processes specialty chemicals are used as flocculants and coagulants in process water, waste oil and oil sludge treatment. Thus, the consumption of these specialty oilfield chemicals is directly proportional to crude oil production and new oil drilling. Hence the increasing crude oil production owing to the rising need for oil and related derivatives across the globe. As in 2017 the growth registered for world crude oil production was 0.4 million barrels/day while the crude oil production in the Middle east rose by 1.7 Mb/day. Further, the increasing oil explorations and search for new oil fields has led the adoption of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals across the forecast period. However, with the rising Geopolitical Issues over the main oil producing countries in the middle east hinders the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of various key producers of specialty oilfield chemicals in the region and increasing exploration activities for shale gas & oil reserves. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Factors such as increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals, and recent boom in shale gas innovation coupled with increasing demand for energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market across North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF) SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Clariant AG (US)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Schlumberger (US)

AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands)

Halliburton (US)

Baker Hughes (US)

Albemarle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Demulsifiers

Inhibitors & Scavengers

Rheology Modifiers

Friction Reducers

Specialty Surfactants

Specialty Biocides

Pour-point Depressants

Others

By Application:

Production

Well Stimulation

Drilling Fluids

Workover & Completion

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Dynamics

3.1. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

….continued

