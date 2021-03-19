All news

Global Starbucks Coffee France SAS in Soft Drinks (France) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Starbucks is expected to focus on widening the availability of its products in the retail channel. The company will likely profit from the introduction of Starbucks coffee shops in Casino supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, it also needs to make consumers more aware about the existence of RTD coffee in France.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Starbucks Coffee France SAS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Starbucks Coffee France SAS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Starbucks Coffee France SAS: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

