Global Superabrasive Market in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Superabrasives relates to grinding polishing or dressing tools manufactured using diamond or CBN as the abrasive. Due to their complementarity in the processing materials, diamond and CBN abrasives greatly expand the range of abrasive tools that can be used to cover almost all processed materials including high hardness, high brittle, high toughness materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superabrasive in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Superabrasive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Superabrasive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Ct)

Thailand Superabrasive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Ct)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Superabrasive Market 2019 (%)

The global Superabrasive market was valued at 1335.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1523.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Superabrasive market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Superabrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Superabrasive production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Superabrasive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Ct)

Thailand Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Other

Thailand Superabrasive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Ct)

Thailand Superabrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Superabrasive Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Superabrasive Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Superabrasive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Ct)

Total Thailand Superabrasive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

JINQU Superhard

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing

Yalong Superhard Materials

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Famous Diamond

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Superabrasive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Superabrasive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Superabrasive Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Superabrasive Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Superabrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Superabrasive Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Superabrasive Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Superabrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Superabrasive Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Superabrasive Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Superabrasive Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superabrasive Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Superabrasive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superabrasive Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Superabrasive Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superabrasive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Diamond

4.1.3 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Superabrasive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Machinery

5.1.4 Metal Fabrication

5.1.5 Aerospace

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Superabrasive Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Element Six

6.1.1 Element Six Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Element Six Business Overview

6.1.3 Element Six Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Element Six Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Element Six Key News

6.2 Sandvik

6.2.1 Sandvik Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Sandvik Business Overview

6.2.3 Sandvik Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Sandvik Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Sandvik Key News

6.3 ILJIN Diamond

6.3.1 ILJIN Diamond Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ILJIN Diamond Business Overview

6.3.3 ILJIN Diamond Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ILJIN Diamond Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ILJIN Diamond Key News

6.4 Zhongnan Diamond

6.4.1 Zhongnan Diamond Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Zhongnan Diamond Business Overview

6.4.3 Zhongnan Diamond Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zhongnan Diamond Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Zhongnan Diamond Key News

6.5 Huanghe Whirlwind

6.5.1 Huanghe Whirlwind Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Huanghe Whirlwind Business Overview

6.5.3 Huanghe Whirlwind Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Huanghe Whirlwind Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Huanghe Whirlwind Key News

6.6 Sino-Crystal Diamond

6.6.1 Sino-Crystal Diamond Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sino-Crystal Diamond Business Overview

6.6.3 Sino-Crystal Diamond Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sino-Crystal Diamond Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sino-Crystal Diamond Key News

6.7 JINQU Superhard

6.6.1 JINQU Superhard Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JINQU Superhard Business Overview

6.6.3 JINQU Superhard Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JINQU Superhard Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JINQU Superhard Key News

6.8 CR GEMS

6.8.1 CR GEMS Corporate Summary

6.8.2 CR GEMS Business Overview

6.8.3 CR GEMS Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 CR GEMS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 CR GEMS Key News

6.9 Anhui HongJing

6.9.1 Anhui HongJing Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Anhui HongJing Business Overview

6.9.3 Anhui HongJing Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Anhui HongJing Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Anhui HongJing Key News

6.10 Yalong Superhard Materials

6.10.1 Yalong Superhard Materials Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Yalong Superhard Materials Business Overview

6.10.3 Yalong Superhard Materials Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Yalong Superhard Materials Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Yalong Superhard Materials Key News

6.11 Saint-Gobain

6.11.1 Saint-Gobain Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Saint-Gobain Superabrasive Business Overview

6.11.3 Saint-Gobain Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Saint-Gobain Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Saint-Gobain Key News

6.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.12.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Superabrasive Business Overview

6.12.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Key News

6.13 Tomei Diamond

6.13.1 Tomei Diamond Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Tomei Diamond Superabrasive Business Overview

6.13.3 Tomei Diamond Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Tomei Diamond Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Tomei Diamond Key News

6.14 FUNIK

6.14.1 FUNIK Corporate Summary

6.14.2 FUNIK Superabrasive Business Overview

6.14.3 FUNIK Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 FUNIK Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 FUNIK Key News

6.15 Famous Diamond

6.15.1 Famous Diamond Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Famous Diamond Superabrasive Business Overview

6.15.3 Famous Diamond Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Famous Diamond Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Famous Diamond Key News

6.16 Besco Superabrasives

6.16.1 Besco Superabrasives Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Besco Superabrasives Superabrasive Business Overview

6.16.3 Besco Superabrasives Superabrasive Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Besco Superabrasives Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Besco Superabrasives Key News

7 Superabrasive Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Superabrasive Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Superabrasive Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Superabrasive Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Superabrasive Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Superabrasive Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Superabrasive Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Superabrasive Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Superabrasive Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Superabrasive Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Superabrasive Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Superabrasive Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Superabrasive Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Superabrasive Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Superabrasive Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Superabrasive Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

….. continued

