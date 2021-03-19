All news

Global Suture Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Suture in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Suture Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Suture Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy Suture Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Suture Market 2019 (%)

The global Suture market was valued at 1018.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Suture production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Suture Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Absorbable sutures
Non-absorbable sutures

Italy Suture Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Human Application
Veterinary Application

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Suture Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy Suture Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson & Johnson Medical
Medtronic
Peters Surgical
B.Braun
Internacional Farmacéutica
DemeTech
Kono Seisakusho
Surgical Specialties
Mani
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
AD Surgical
Dolphin
Usiol
Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
Assut Medical Sarl
Teleflex
Lotus Surgicals
CONMED
United Medical Industries
W.L. Gore & Associates
Sutures India Pvt
Huaiyin Micra
Weihai Wego
Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
Jiangxi Longteng
Shanghai Tianqing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Suture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Suture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Suture Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Suture Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Suture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Suture Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Suture Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Suture Companies Ranked by Revenue

