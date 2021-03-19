All news

Global Suture Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Suture Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Suture in France, including the following market information:
France Suture Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Suture Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Suture Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Suture Market 2019 (%)

The global Suture market was valued at 1018.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Suture production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Suture Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Absorbable sutures
Non-absorbable sutures

France Suture Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Human Application
Veterinary Application

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Suture Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Suture Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson & Johnson Medical
Medtronic
Peters Surgical
B.Braun
Internacional Farmacéutica
DemeTech
Kono Seisakusho
Surgical Specialties
Mani
Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
AD Surgical
Dolphin
Usiol
Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
Assut Medical Sarl
Teleflex
Lotus Surgicals
CONMED
United Medical Industries
W.L. Gore & Associates
Sutures India Pvt
Huaiyin Micra
Weihai Wego
Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
Jiangxi Longteng
Shanghai Tianqing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Suture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Suture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Suture Overall Market Size
2.1 France Suture Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Suture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Suture Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Suture Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Suture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Suture Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Suture Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Suture Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Suture Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Suture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Suture Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Suture Companies

 

…..continued

 

