Global Suture Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Suture in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Suture Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Suture Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Suture Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Suture Market 2019 (%)

The global Suture market was valued at 1018.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Suture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Suture production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Suture Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures

Germany Suture Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Suture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Human Application

Veterinary Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Suture Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Suture Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Suture Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmacéutica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Suture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Suture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Suture Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Suture Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Suture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Suture Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

…..continued

