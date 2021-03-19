Global Synthetic Menthol Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Menthol is a crystalline organic compound which can be produced synthetically or obtained naturally from corn mint, mint oil and peppermint, among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Menthol in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market 2019 (%)

The global Synthetic Menthol market was valued at 189.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Synthetic Menthol market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:- https://www.notion.so/Goat-Milk-Products-Market-Covid-19-Outbreak-Production-Functions-Trends-Regional-Analysis-Segme-1a2061f5cd444f2eb9ab61f05ad60048

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synthetic Menthol production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

ALSO READ:- https://justpaste.it/3wav5

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral Hygiene

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

Symrise

ALSO READ:- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/plastics-market-industry-shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-12

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Menthol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Synthetic Menthol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105