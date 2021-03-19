All news

Global Synthetic Menthol Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Menthol is a crystalline organic compound which can be produced synthetically or obtained naturally from corn mint, mint oil and peppermint, among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Menthol in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Italy Synthetic Menthol Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Synthetic Menthol Market 2019 (%)
The global Synthetic Menthol market was valued at 189.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Synthetic Menthol market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synthetic Menthol production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Synthetic Menthol Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade

Italy Synthetic Menthol Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Oral Hygiene
Food and Beverages
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
Symrise

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Menthol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Synthetic Menthol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

