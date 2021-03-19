Global Synthetic Menthol Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Menthol is a crystalline organic compound which can be produced synthetically or obtained naturally from corn mint, mint oil and peppermint, among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Menthol in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market 2019 (%)

The global Synthetic Menthol market was valued at 189.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Synthetic Menthol market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Synthetic Menthol production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral Hygiene

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

Symrise

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Menthol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Synthetic Menthol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

