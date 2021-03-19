Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size study, by Type (Manual Cleaning Service, and Automated Cleaning Service), By Applications (Crude Oil Tanks, Refinery Tanks, Commercial Tank and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Tank Cleaning Service Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The available capacity of the tank is limited by the amount of the sludge. The tank operator must then clean the tank in order to restore its full capacity. In addition, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or ten years (double floor). To carry out this inspection, the tank must be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often done on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and the tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated instead of manual tank cleaning. Moreover, rising crude oil production globally has led to widespread use of transportation tank to export and import crude oil across various economies which further tends to increase the market share of tank cleaning service over the forecast period. For instance, total world oil production in 2019 averaged 80,622,000 barrels per day. Approximately 68% came from the top ten countries, and an overlapping 44% came from the fourteen current Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members in 2018. Crude oil production in the United States has seen a significant increase as the exploration and extraction of oil from its plentiful shale reserves has increased, leading to the largest ever annual increase in a single country. This was due to various new projects, persistent demand for oil and higher prices (USD 14 per barrel higher than in 2017). Oil demand has also started to increase in Russia, the Middle East (with the exception of Iran) and Africa. Further, growing refinery industry in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil coupled with the rising export and import of refinery products enhanced the market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to be one of the world’s largest contributors to non-OECD oil consumption production. Oil imports grew dramatically to USD 87.37 billion in 2017-18, up from USD 70.72 billion in 2016-17. India remains the world’s third-largest oil user in 2017, producing 4.69 million barrels per day (mbpd) of oil in 2017, compared to 4.56 mbpd in 2016. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), as of 1 December 2019, India ‘s oil refining capacity was 238.60 million tons, making it the second largest refiner in Asia. Private companies own about 35.36% of the total refining capacity.

The regional analysis of Global Tank Cleaning Service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market share owing to the rising petroleum and refinery industry over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

DULSCO LLC

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen North America Industrial Services, Inc

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

By Application:

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tank Cleaning Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Tank Cleaning Service Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

