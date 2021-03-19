Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Size study, by Type (Whitening Toothpaste, and Whitening Stripes & Gels), By Product (Surface Whiteners, and Bleaches), By Applications (Professionally Applied, and Consumer Applied) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Teeth whiteners are used by dentists in dental clinics, given for home use by dentists, or purchased over the counter. Teeth whitening materials are primarily of two kinds, i.e. Peroxide-containing bleaching products and whitening toothpaste. Bleaching agents include peroxide(s) that help to eliminate deep and surface stains. Non-bleaching chemicals, on the other side, include compounds with physical or chemical intervention that eliminate only surface stains. Growing demand for over-the-counter teeth whitening items, coupled with rising understanding of the importance of white teeth for beauty and motivation, are two of the main factors driving the market. In addition, dental endorsements and approvals for teeth whitening products from dental associations encourage consumers to use teeth whitening products. Teeth whitening devices sold by dentists and over-the-counter home-use teeth whitening bleaching items are eligible for the approval of the American Dental Association. A number of whitening products are currently available to consumers from dentists as well as retail outlets that involve paint-on fabrics, gels, bleaching labels, among others. Such goods differ by amount and type of active ingredient, formulation and shape. Growing knowledge of oral health and easy availability of teeth whitening over counter items are two of the growth drivers of the teeth whitening industry. In addition, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes, leading to a shift from traditional oral care products to new ones, are boosting this market. In addition, increased consumption of tea, cola, alcoholic beverages and tobacco that cause teeth discoloration is likely to open up opportunities for the growth of the market for teeth whitening products.

The regional analysis of global Teeth Whitening Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The United States is expected to dominate the teeth whitening market due to a growing tendency towards cosmetic dentistry. According to reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC), 84.6 per cent of children aged 2-17 years had dental appointments in the US in 2016. With an growing geriatric population, unsanitary dietary patterns followed by beer, alcohol , cigarettes, fast food, caffeine intake, dental discoloration may have an effect on the growth of the industry in the United States.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brodie & Stone

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr. Fresh, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

GLO Science

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Proctor & Gamble

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Stripes & gels

By Product:

Surface Whiteners

Bleaches

By Application:

Professionally Applied

Consumer Applied

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Teeth Whitening Products Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Teeth Whitening Products Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Teeth Whitening Products Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Teeth Whitening Products Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Dynamics

3.1. Teeth Whitening Products Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

