Global Telescope Market Size study, by Type (Refracting Telescope, Reflector Telescope, and Catadioptric telescope), By Application (Amateur Astronomy Hobby, Professional Research, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Telescope Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The market for telescopes is primarily motivated by the advancement of astronomical. Growing global activity in astronomical science and national demand potential, as well as national policies on astronomical education, are the key development catalysts for the telescope sector. Technological and scientific advances in astronomy, particularly in areas such as electronics and optics, have become an important part of our everyday lives. One of the reasons for the growth of the market for telescopes is the increasing demand for amateur astronomy. Sci-fi videos, TV shows, books, fuel people’s curiosity in science. With the proliferation of science education in contemporary culture, internet access and the popularity of science-fiction films, there has been an rise of people’s curiosity, related to the numerous scientific and non-scientific fields of astrophotography, which is a technical method of photography for taking images of celestial bodies and incidents, and of the night sky. The rising desire to observe natural objects with their own eyes and document such things is the key explanation for people’s curiosity in the field of astrophotography. Higher costs and a lack of buyer knowledge are factors that may hinder the development of the industry. Astronomy is a costly discipline that includes precise telescopes, high-powered optics, tripods, bases, tabletops, etc.

The regional analysis of global Telescope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share owing to the rising number of amateur astronomies as a hobby. Moreover, rising astronomical research and development institutes may further propels the growth of the telescope market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Celestron
The Meade Instruments Corporation
Vixen Co., Ltd
Takahashi Industry Co., Ltd.
Astrophysics Inc.
Bushnell Corporation
Bresser Corporation
Orion Telescopes & Binoculars
BARSKA
Sky-Watcher
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Refracting Telescope
Reflector Telescope
Catadioptric telescope
By Application:
Amateur Astronomy Hobby
Professional Research
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Telescope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Telescope Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Telescope Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Telescope Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Telescope Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Telescope Market Dynamics
3.1. Telescope Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Telescope Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Telescope Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Telescope Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Telescope Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Telescope Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Refracting Telescope
5.4.2. Reflector Telescope
5.4.3. Catadioptric telescope

…continued

