Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Between 2010 and 2015, Mega Disposables SA invested over EUR50 million on improving its production facilities, expanding its product portfolio and research and development and the company also increased the size of its workforce by 60%. Amidst this investment, the company witnessed impressive growth across all of the categories in which it is present, making it the fastest growing player in retail hygiene in Greece, with Every Day, in particular, being among the most dynamic brands in the catego…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mega Disposables SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Mega Disposables SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mega Disposables SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

 

 

