Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pyramids Paper Mill was established in 1987, in collaboration with local partners. The company ranks as the leading private local paper mill in Egypt, and its main activity is consumer tissue products. Its current location is in the new industrial area of 6th of October City, with a facility and grounds of 60,000 sq m.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Pyramids Paper Mills SAE: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Pyramids Paper Mills SAE: Competitive Position 2016

