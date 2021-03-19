All news

Global Tissue and Hygiene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of away-from-home tissue and hygiene products remained considerably less developed compared to tissue and hygiene sales in the retail channel in 2016. In fact, only boxed facial tissues, napkins, toilet paper and adult incontinence are available types via AFH and their volume is much lower than in retail. This is mainly due to the fact that no supplier is exclusively active in away-from-home tissue and hygiene and it is very common for organisations and businesses to get their needs from t…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Hygiene, Away-from-Home Tissue.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 5 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary

…continued

 

 

 

