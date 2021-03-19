Global Titanium Ore Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The type of global titanium ore resources is ilmenite, rutile is less, and the distribution of resource reserves is extremely uneven, mainly concentrated in Australia, China, India, South Africa, Kenya and other countries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Titanium Ore in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market 2019 (%)

The global Titanium Ore market was valued at 5614 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6965.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Titanium Ore market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Titanium Ore manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages,

reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Titanium Ore production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ilmenite

Titanium Slag

Rutile

Ilmenite is the most commonly used type, with about 77.83% market share in 2019.

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Titanium Dioxide

Welding Flux

Titanium Metal

Demand from the titanium dioxide accounts for the largest market share, being 89.52% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Titanium Ore Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rio Tinto

Tronox

Kenmare Resources

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources

Lomon Billions Group

Iluka Resources

Indian Rare Earths Ltd

Base Resourse

TiZir Limited

Chongqing Iron & Steel Group

Kronos

VV Minerals

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Titanium Ore Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Titanium Ore Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Titanium Ore Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Titanium Ore Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Ore Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Titanium Ore Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Ore Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ilmenite

4.1.3 Titanium Slag

4.1.4 Rutile

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Titanium Dioxide

5.1.3 Welding Flux

5.1.4 Titanium Metal

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Rio Tinto

6.1.1 Rio Tinto Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Rio Tinto Business Overview

6.1.3 Rio Tinto Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Rio Tinto Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Rio Tinto Key News

6.2 Tronox

6.2.1 Tronox Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tronox Business Overview

6.2.3 Tronox Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tronox Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tronox Key News

6.3 Kenmare Resources

6.3.1 Kenmare Resources Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kenmare Resources Business Overview

6.3.3 Kenmare Resources Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Kenmare Resources Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Kenmare Resources Key News

6.4 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources

6.4.1 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Business Overview

6.4.3 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Key News

6.5 Lomon Billions Group

6.5.1 Lomon Billions Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Lomon Billions Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Lomon Billions Group Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Lomon Billions Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Lomon Billions Group Key News

6.6 Iluka Resources

6.6.1 Iluka Resources Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Iluka Resources Business Overview

6.6.3 Iluka Resources Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Iluka Resources Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Iluka Resources Key News

6.7 Indian Rare Earths Ltd

6.6.1 Indian Rare Earths Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Indian Rare Earths Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 Indian Rare Earths Ltd Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Indian Rare Earths Ltd Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Indian Rare Earths Ltd Key News

6.8 Base Resourse

6.8.1 Base Resourse Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Base Resourse Business Overview

6.8.3 Base Resourse Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Base Resourse Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Base Resourse Key News

6.9 TiZir Limited

6.9.1 TiZir Limited Corporate Summary

6.9.2 TiZir Limited Business Overview

6.9.3 TiZir Limited Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 TiZir Limited Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 TiZir Limited Key News

6.10 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group

6.10.1 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Business Overview

6.10.3 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Chongqing Iron & Steel Group Key News

6.11 Kronos

6.11.1 Kronos Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Kronos Titanium Ore Business Overview

6.11.3 Kronos Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Kronos Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Kronos Key News

6.12 VV Minerals

6.12.1 VV Minerals Corporate Summary

6.12.2 VV Minerals Titanium Ore Business Overview

6.12.3 VV Minerals Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 VV Minerals Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 VV Minerals Key News

6.13 Group DF

6.13.1 Group DF Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Group DF Titanium Ore Business Overview

6.13.3 Group DF Titanium Ore Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Group DF Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Group DF Key News

7 Titanium Ore Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Titanium Ore Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Titanium Ore Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Titanium Ore Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Titanium Ore Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Titanium Ore Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Titanium Ore Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Titanium Ore Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Titanium Ore Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Ore Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Titanium Ore Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

….. continued

