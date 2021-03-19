Global Toilet Care in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A considerable number of households still use alternative solutions such as bleach to clean their toilets and consumption of specific toilet care products remained a new concept in 2016. This was mainly because of better availability and affordability of bleach as well as the latter’s long-standing presence. However, with the introduction of professional toilet care products especially powders and liquids, there was a trend of upgrading to more sophisticated alternatives in 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Iran market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010779-toilet-care-in-iran

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-power-cords-extension-cords-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blockchain-distributed-ledger-professional-survey-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Pakshoo Co in Home Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Pakshoo Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Pakshoo Co: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Low Base in Most Home Care Categories Remains the Main Growth Driver

Decline in Purchasing Power Due To Economic Stagnation Hampers Growth in 2016

Domestically Produced Products Dominate Sales

Rapid Expansion of Modern Grocery Channels Plays A Key Role in the Development of Home Care

Healthy Growth Is Predicted in the Forecast Period If Political/economic Situation Improves

Market Indicators

Table 7 Households 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2011-2016

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2016

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105