Global Triflic Acid Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triflic Acid in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Triflic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Triflic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Triflic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Triflic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Triflic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Triflic Acid production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Triflic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

99.5% Type

99.9% Type

Other

Thailand Triflic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Central Glass

Solvay

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Time Chemical

