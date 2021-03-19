All news

Global Triflic Acid Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triflic Acid in US, including the following market information:

US Triflic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Triflic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
US Triflic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in US Triflic Acid Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Triflic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Triflic Acid production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Triflic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
99.5% Type
99.9% Type
Other

US Triflic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Electronics Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total US Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Central Glass
Solvay
718th Research Institute of CSIC
Time Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Triflic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Triflic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Triflic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 US Triflic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Triflic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Triflic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Triflic Acid Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Triflic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Triflic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Triflic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Triflic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triflic Acid Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Triflic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Triflic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Triflic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 99.5% Type
4.1.3 99.9% Type
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – US Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Triflic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Chemical Industry
5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.4 Electronics Industry
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – US Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Central Glass
6.1.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Central Glass Business Overview
6.1.3 Central Glass Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Central Glass Key News
6.2 Solvay
6.2.1 Solvay Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Solvay Business Overview
6.2.3 Solvay Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Solvay Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Solvay Key News
6.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC
6.3.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporate Summary
6.3.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Business Overview
6.3.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Key News
6.4 Time Chemical
6.4.1 Time Chemical Corporate Summary

….….Continued

 

