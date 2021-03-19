Global Triflic Acid Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triflic Acid in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Triflic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Triflic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Triflic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Triflic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Triflic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and

packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Triflic Acid production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Triflic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

99.5% Type

99.9% Type

Other

South Korea Triflic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Central Glass

Solvay

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Time Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Triflic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Triflic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Triflic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Triflic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Triflic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Triflic Acid Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Triflic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Triflic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Triflic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triflic Acid Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Triflic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Triflic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 99.5% Type

4.1.3 99.9% Type

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Chemical Industry

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.1.4 Electronics Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Central Glass

6.1.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Central Glass Business Overview

6.1.3 Central Glass Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Central Glass Key News

6.2 Solvay

6.2.1 Solvay Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Solvay Business Overview

6.2.3 Solvay Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Solvay Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

….….Continued

