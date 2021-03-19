All news

Global Triflic Acid Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triflic Acid in India, including the following market information:

India Triflic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Triflic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
India Triflic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Triflic Acid Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Triflic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with

top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Triflic Acid production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Triflic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
99.5% Type
99.9% Type
Other

India Triflic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Triflic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Electronics Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Triflic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total India Triflic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Central Glass
Solvay
718th Research Institute of CSIC
Time Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Triflic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Triflic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Triflic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 India Triflic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Triflic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Triflic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Triflic Acid Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Triflic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Triflic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Triflic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Triflic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Triflic Acid Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Triflic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Triflic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Triflic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Triflic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 99.5% Type
4.1.3 99.9% Type
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – India Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Triflic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Chemical Industry
5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.1.4 Electronics Industry
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – India Triflic Acid Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Triflic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Triflic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Triflic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Triflic Acid Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Triflic Acid Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Triflic Acid Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Triflic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Triflic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Central Glass
6.1.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Central Glass Business Overview
6.1.3 Central Glass Triflic Acid Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Central Glass Key News
6.2 Solvay
6.2.1 Solvay Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Solvay Business Overview

….….Continued

 

