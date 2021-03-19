Global Unilever Group in Health and Wellness (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Unilever has a few core HW brands which are performing well, and it is growing its presence in emerging markets, particularly Asia Pacific and Latin America, but there is still room for growth. Rising global demand for healthier food and drink is fuelled by growing obesity levels and greater consumer awareness of nutrition. Unilever’s main health positioning of general wellbeing offers the greatest opportunity globally, but weight management and cardiovascular health will remain important.

Euromonitor International’s Unilever Group in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010786-unilever-group-in-health-and-wellness-world

Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-position-sensor-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-airborne-hyperspectral-imaging-systems-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Unilever Group in Health and Wellness (World)

Euromonitor International

February 2017

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

HW Packaged Food Opportunities

HW Soft Drinks Opportunities

HW Hot Drinks Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105