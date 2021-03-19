All news

Global Unique Foods Canada in Soft Drinks (Canada) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Unique Foods Canada seeks to expand its beverage portfolio by introducing products that incorporate new flavours and textures, including fast-growing types such as smoothies, energy drinks and ginger ale, as well as premium-positioned products such as Samoa artesian water, 100% coconut juice and a wide range of sparkling waters.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

