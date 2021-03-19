All news

Global United Soft Drinks BV in Soft Drinks (Netherlands) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

United Soft Drinks BV has a leading brand in sports drinks with AA. As AA will face fierce competition from other brands within sports drinks, especially in retail, United Soft Drinks will try to sustain its leading position in the declining sports drinks category. The company also has a strong position in bottled water, which offers a more positive outlook. United Soft Drinks will invest in the development of its Bar-le-Duc bottled water brand. The company followed Spadel with the launch of its…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

