Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in France, including the following market information:
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 (%)
The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market was valued at 845.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
9-12G
below 9G
>12G

France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Academic and Research Institutes
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BD
Mammotome

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

