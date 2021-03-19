Global Vichy Catalán (Grupo) SA in Soft Drinks (Spain) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All news

Vichy Catalán is expected to continue to capitalise on Spain’s economic recovery and the rise of healthier soft drinks. A strong focus on innovation and a wide product portfolio have enabled the company to return to growth following its struggles during the recession. This strategy is thus likely to be maintained. Another key objective for the company is to keep growing its value share.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Vichy Catalán (Grupo) SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Vichy Catalán (Grupo) SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Vichy Catalán (Grupo) SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

