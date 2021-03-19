Global Video Colposcope Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Colposcopy is a medical diagnostic procedure to examine an illuminated, magnified view of the cervix and the tissues of the vagina and vulva. Many premalignant lesions and malignant lesions in these areas have discernible characteristics which can be detected through the examination. It is done using a colposcopy, which provides an enlarged view of the areas, allowing the colposcopies to visually distinguish normal from abnormal appearing tissue and take directed biopsies for further pathological examination. The main goal of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them.

Video Colposcope can provide full-screen that features a high resolution video camera. It results in a compact stand-alone system for true video imaging in the gynecology field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Colposcope in France, including the following market information:

France Video Colposcope Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Video Colposcope Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Video Colposcope Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Video Colposcope Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Colposcope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Video Colposcope production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Video Colposcope Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Video Colposcope Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electronic Video Colposcope

Optical Video Colposcope

Other

France Video Colposcope Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Video Colposcope Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Physical Examination

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Video Colposcope Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Video Colposcope Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Video Colposcope Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Video Colposcope Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Leisegang

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

MedGyn

Seiler

EDAN Instruments

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

DYSIS Medical

Centrel

ATMOS

B’ORZE

NTL

Ecleris

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Colposcope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Video Colposcope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Video Colposcope Overall Market Size

2.1 France Video Colposcope Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Video Colposcope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Video Colposcope Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Colposcope Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Video Colposcope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Video Colposcope Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Video Colposcope Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Video Colposcope Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Colposcope Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Video Colposcope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Colposcope Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Video Colposcope Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Colposcope Companie

…continued

