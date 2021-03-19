All news

Global Vinh Hao Mineral Water JSC in Soft Drinks (Vietnam) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vinh Hao Mineral Water JSC is aiming to take the leading position in bottled water as well as to improve its rank in soft drinks in Vietnam. For this reason, the company continues to diversify its product portfolio along with expanding its distribution network across the country to bring its products closer to its customers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

