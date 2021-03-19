Global Viral Transport Media Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Viral transport media (VTM) is a collection and transport system mainly used for the collection, transport, and long-term freezing of biological specimens containing viruses, such as COVID-19, chlamydia, ureaplasma organisms, or mycoplasma. They often used in collecting nasal swab and throat swabs to collect samples. The sample is later on sent to clinical laboratories in transport medium for detection and identification, to check the presence of a virus in the human body. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, the demand for viral transport media is significantly growing to obtain the information and collection of novel coronavirus samples. The sample is usually collected in VTM to regulate the stability of the sample & get transported in a cold chain. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 around the world is one of the major factors driving the adoption of viral transport media all over the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of March 7th March 2020, around 87,831 confirmed cases of coronavirus registered throughout the world, including 3,549 deaths, and is reached to almost 7,941,791 confirmed cases with 434,796 deaths by 16th June 2020. According to the WHO, America is the leading country in terms of COVID patients and death, with almost 2,079, 592 confirmed cases with 115,484 deaths as of 16th June 2020. This, in turn, is expected to leverage the demand for viral transport media around the world. Moreover, the increasing number of government initiatives for testing kits in the developed & developing countries, along with the increasing number of product launches by the market vendors is further accelerating the market growth over the forecast period. However, technical issues related to swabs collection is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Viral Transport Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of diagnostic tests, coupled with the rising prevalence of infectious disease in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising demand for sample collection kits, along with the increasing healthcare spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Viral Transport Media market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Puritan Medical Products, BD

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

Formlabs

Medline Industries, Inc.

VIRCELL S.L.

HiMedia Laboratories

Titan Biotech Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections

Preclinical Testing

By End-Use:

Microbiology Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Test

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Viral Transport Media Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Viral Transport Media Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Viral Transport Media Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Viral Transport Media Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Viral Transport Media Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Viral Transport Media Market Dynamics

3.1. Viral Transport Media Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Viral Transport Media Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Viral Transport Media Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Viral Transport Media Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Viral Transport Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Viral Transport Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections

5.4.2. Preclinical Testing

Chapter 6. Global Viral Transport Media Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Viral Transport Media Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Viral Transport Media Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Viral Transport Media Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Microbiology Laboratories

6.4.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4.3. Hospitals & Clinics

6.4.4. Home Test

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Viral Transport Media Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Viral Transport Media Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Viral Transport Media Market

7.2.1. U.S. Viral Transport Media Market

7.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Viral Transport Media Market

7.3. Europe Viral Transport Media Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Viral Transport Media Market

7.3.2. Germany Viral Transport Media Market

7.3.3. France Viral Transport Media Market

7.3.4. Spain Viral Transport Media Market

7.3.5. Italy Viral Transport Media Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Viral Transport Media Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Viral Transport Media Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Viral Transport Media Market

7.4.2. India Viral Transport Media Market

7.4.3. Japan Viral Transport Media Market

7.4.4. Australia Viral Transport Media Market

7.4.5. South Korea Viral Transport Media Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Viral Transport Media Market

7.5. Latin America Viral Transport Media Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Viral Transport Media Market

7.5.2. Mexico Viral Transport Media Market

7.6. Rest of The World Viral Transport Media Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Puritan Medical Products, BD

8.2.3. Laboratory Corporation of America

8.2.4. Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

8.2.5. Hardy Diagnostics

8.2.6. Formlabs

8.2.7. Medline Industries, Inc.

8.2.8. VIRCELL S.L.

8.2.9. HiMedia Laboratories

8.2.10. Titan Biotech Ltd.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

