Global Vitaminka AD in Hot Drinks (Macedonia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Vitaminka is a leading Macedonian manufacturer of packaged food and non-alcoholic drinks such as concentrates, tea and other hot drinks. The company’s main strategic goal is to continue its organic expansion and improve its performance by increasing sales of its packaged food, soft drinks and hot drinks products both domestically and internationally.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Vitaminka ad: Key Facts
Summary 2 Vitaminka ad: Operational Indicators 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Vitaminka ad: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

