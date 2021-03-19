Global Water Based Inks Market Size study with COVID Impact, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Water-based ink may be defined as an ink that contains both pigment as well as dyes in a colloidal suspension with water as a solvent. Even though water is the main solvent used in the water-based ink production process, the inks might still contain other co-solvents to reduce the time as well as heat needed to cure the ink film on the fabric. 3D technology will be the driving force behind the printing ink market. With an increase in global interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers and industry, the demand for 3D printing inks is expected to be high. In contrast to 2D inks intended for the manufacture of flat surfaces, 3D inks are the inks that are intended for the manufacture of volumetric structures and devices. In April 2018, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink which transforms 3D-printed structures into objects that can help to change shape and color. The ink is designed in such a way that you can add even more functionality to 3D printing. In June 2018, scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink that, when it is combined with such a new printing method even with varying lighting, stiffens with a 3D printing object. Although the printer can print the required image quality as well as image on a wide range of substrates, it could not be done simultaneously, reducing the speed of the printer. 3Dalso creates an obstacle to use of water-based printing inks, which restricts the growth of the market. Consistent product innovations such as pH stable ink development and resin enhancement used in ink formulation focus on providing potential growth opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Water Based Inks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially due to the increase in demand for environmentally friendly ink in countries such as china and India. North America and Europe are major consumers of water-based inks. The market for water-based inks in Latin America is estimated to rise at a moderate rate over the forecast period, as demand for water-based inks in these regions is expected to increase over the next few years. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of the packaging industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flint Group

Dic Corporation

Sakata Inx

Siegwerk

Color Resolution International

Toyo Ink

Nazdar Ink Company

T&K Toka

Huber Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Process:

Gravure

Flexographic

Others

by Resin Type:

Acrylic

Maleic

Shellac

others

by Application:

Corrugated Cardboards

Flexible Packaging

Tags & Labels Folding Cartons

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Water Based Inks Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Water Based Inks Market, by Process, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Water Based Inks Market, by Resin Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Water Based Inks Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Water Based Inks Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Water Based Inks Market Dynamics

3.1. Water Based Inks Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Water Based Inks Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Water Based Inks Market, by Process

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Water Based Inks Market by Process, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Water Based Inks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Water Based Inks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Gravure

5.4.2. Flexographic

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Water Based Inks Market, by Resin Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Water Based Inks Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Water Based Inks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Water Based Inks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Acrylic

6.4.2. Maleic

6.4.3. Shellac

6.4.4. others

Chapter 7. Global Water Based Inks Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Water Based Inks Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Water Based Inks Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Water Based Inks Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Corrugated Cardboards

7.4.2. Flexible Packaging

7.4.3. Tags & Labels Folding Cartons

7.4.4. others

Chapter 8. Global Water Based Inks Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Water Based Inks Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Water Based Inks Market

8.2.1. U.S. Water Based Inks Market

8.2.1.1. Process breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Water Based Inks Market

8.3. Europe Water Based Inks Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Water Based Inks Market

8.3.2. Germany Water Based Inks Market

8.3.3. France Water Based Inks Market

8.3.4. Spain Water Based Inks Market

8.3.5. Italy Water Based Inks Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Water Based Inks Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Water Based Inks Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Water Based Inks Market

8.4.2. India Water Based Inks Market

8.4.3. Japan Water Based Inks Market

8.4.4. Australia Water Based Inks Market

8.4.5. South Korea Water Based Inks Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Water Based Inks Market

8.5. Latin America Water Based Inks Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Water Based Inks Market

8.5.2. Mexico Water Based Inks Market

8.6. Rest of The World Water Based Inks Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Flint Group

9.2.3. Dic Corporation

9.2.4. Sakata Inx

9.2.5. Siegwerk

9.2.6. Color Resolution International

9.2.7. Toyo Ink

9.2.8. Nazdar Ink Company

9.2.9. T&K Toka

9.2.10. Huber Group

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

