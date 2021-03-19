Global Welded Wire Mesh Market in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Welded wire mesh is an electric fusion welded prefabricated joined grid consisting of a series of parallel longitudinal wires with accurate spacing welded to cross wires at the required spacing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welded Wire Mesh in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market 2019 (%)

The global Welded Wire Mesh market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Welded Wire Mesh market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welded Wire Mesh manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Welded Wire Mesh production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Van Merksteijn International

Betafence

Pittini

Riva Stahl

ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A

Troax

Badische Stahlwerke

Axelent

Bekaert

Clotex Industries

CLD

Tata Steel

Dorstener Drahtwerke

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welded Wire Mesh Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welded Wire Mesh Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welded Wire Mesh Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Welded Wire Mesh Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Wire Mesh Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Welded Wire Mesh Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Wire Mesh Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Carbon Steel

4.1.3 Stainless Steel

4.2 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Municipal

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Welded Wire Mesh Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Van Merksteijn International

6.1.1 Van Merksteijn International Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Van Merksteijn International Business Overview

6.1.3 Van Merksteijn International Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Van Merksteijn International Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Van Merksteijn International Key News

6.2 Betafence

6.2.1 Betafence Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Betafence Business Overview

6.2.3 Betafence Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Betafence Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Betafence Key News

6.3 Pittini

6.3.1 Pittini Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Pittini Business Overview

6.3.3 Pittini Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Pittini Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Pittini Key News

6.4 Riva Stahl

6.4.1 Riva Stahl Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Riva Stahl Business Overview

6.4.3 Riva Stahl Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Riva Stahl Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Riva Stahl Key News

6.5 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A

6.5.1 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Business Overview

6.5.3 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Key News

6.6 Troax

6.6.1 Troax Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Troax Business Overview

6.6.3 Troax Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Troax Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Troax Key News

6.7 Badische Stahlwerke

6.6.1 Badische Stahlwerke Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Badische Stahlwerke Business Overview

6.6.3 Badische Stahlwerke Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Badische Stahlwerke Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Badische Stahlwerke Key News

6.8 Axelent

6.8.1 Axelent Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Axelent Business Overview

6.8.3 Axelent Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Axelent Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Axelent Key News

6.9 Bekaert

6.9.1 Bekaert Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Bekaert Business Overview

6.9.3 Bekaert Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Bekaert Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Bekaert Key News

6.10 Clotex Industries

6.10.1 Clotex Industries Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Clotex Industries Business Overview

6.10.3 Clotex Industries Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Clotex Industries Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Clotex Industries Key News

6.11 CLD

6.11.1 CLD Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CLD Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.11.3 CLD Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CLD Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CLD Key News

6.12 Tata Steel

6.12.1 Tata Steel Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Tata Steel Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.12.3 Tata Steel Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Tata Steel Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Tata Steel Key News

6.13 Dorstener Drahtwerke

6.13.1 Dorstener Drahtwerke Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Dorstener Drahtwerke Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.13.3 Dorstener Drahtwerke Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Dorstener Drahtwerke Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Dorstener Drahtwerke Key News

6.14 TECNOMALLAS

6.14.1 TECNOMALLAS Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TECNOMALLAS Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.14.3 TECNOMALLAS Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TECNOMALLAS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TECNOMALLAS Key News

….. continued

