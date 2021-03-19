Global Welded Wire Mesh Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Welded wire mesh is an electric fusion welded prefabricated joined grid consisting of a series of parallel longitudinal wires with accurate spacing welded to cross wires at the required spacing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welded Wire Mesh in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market 2019 (%)

The global Welded Wire Mesh market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Welded Wire Mesh market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welded Wire Mesh manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Welded Wire Mesh production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Van Merksteijn International

Betafence

Pittini

Riva Stahl

ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A

Troax

Badische Stahlwerke

Axelent

Bekaert

Clotex Industries

CLD

Tata Steel

Dorstener Drahtwerke

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welded Wire Mesh Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welded Wire Mesh Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welded Wire Mesh Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Welded Wire Mesh Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Wire Mesh Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Welded Wire Mesh Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Wire Mesh Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Carbon Steel

4.1.3 Stainless Steel

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Municipal

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Van Merksteijn International

6.1.1 Van Merksteijn International Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Van Merksteijn International Business Overview

6.1.3 Van Merksteijn International Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Van Merksteijn International Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Van Merksteijn International Key News

6.2 Betafence

6.2.1 Betafence Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Betafence Business Overview

6.2.3 Betafence Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Betafence Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Betafence Key News

6.3 Pittini

6.3.1 Pittini Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Pittini Business Overview

6.3.3 Pittini Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Pittini Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Pittini Key News

6.4 Riva Stahl

6.4.1 Riva Stahl Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Riva Stahl Business Overview

6.4.3 Riva Stahl Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Riva Stahl Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Riva Stahl Key News

6.5 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A

6.5.1 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Business Overview

6.5.3 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ALFA ACCIAI S.P.A Key News

6.6 Troax

6.6.1 Troax Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Troax Business Overview

6.6.3 Troax Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Troax Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Troax Key News

6.7 Badische Stahlwerke

6.6.1 Badische Stahlwerke Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Badische Stahlwerke Business Overview

6.6.3 Badische Stahlwerke Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Badische Stahlwerke Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Badische Stahlwerke Key News

6.8 Axelent

6.8.1 Axelent Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Axelent Business Overview

6.8.3 Axelent Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Axelent Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Axelent Key News

6.9 Bekaert

6.9.1 Bekaert Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Bekaert Business Overview

6.9.3 Bekaert Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Bekaert Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Bekaert Key News

6.10 Clotex Industries

6.10.1 Clotex Industries Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Clotex Industries Business Overview

6.10.3 Clotex Industries Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Clotex Industries Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Clotex Industries Key News

6.11 CLD

6.11.1 CLD Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CLD Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.11.3 CLD Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CLD Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CLD Key News

6.12 Tata Steel

6.12.1 Tata Steel Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Tata Steel Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.12.3 Tata Steel Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Tata Steel Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Tata Steel Key News

6.13 Dorstener Drahtwerke

6.13.1 Dorstener Drahtwerke Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Dorstener Drahtwerke Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.13.3 Dorstener Drahtwerke Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Dorstener Drahtwerke Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Dorstener Drahtwerke Key News

6.14 TECNOMALLAS

6.14.1 TECNOMALLAS Corporate Summary

6.14.2 TECNOMALLAS Welded Wire Mesh Business Overview

6.14.3 TECNOMALLAS Welded Wire Mesh Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 TECNOMALLAS Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 TECNOMALLAS Key News

7 Welded Wire Mesh Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Welded Wire Mesh Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Welded Wire Mesh Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Welded Wire Mesh Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Welded Wire Mesh Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Welded Wire Mesh Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Welded Wire Mesh Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Welded Wire Mesh Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Welded Wire Mesh Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Welded Wire Mesh Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Welded Wire Mesh Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

….. continued

